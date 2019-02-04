Interfaith week

‘The tolerance’ week celebrations

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Interfaith Advisory Commission has been celebrating the tolerance week in Pakistan from February 1 to Feb 7 in collaboration with Interfaith Dialogue Forum and Faces Pakistan.

The tolerance week is being celebrated on the appeal of UNO for the first time in the country, featuring seminars, meetings and walks to highlight the cordial relations among the people of different faiths in the country, said JUI-S leader and convener of Interfaith Dialogue Forum Maulana Asim Makhdoom while addressing a meeting in connection with the tolerance week at Masjid Kubra, Samanabad.

The meeting was participated by Faced Pakistan President Javed William, Fr James Channan, Shaukat Chaudhry, Maulana Shakilur Rehman Nasir, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Dr Badar Munir Mujaddidi, Qari Shakil Ahmad Siddiqi, Hafiz Samiullah, Maulana Mehdi Hasan, Maulana Yunus Rehan, Allama Ashgar Arif, Maulana Shehbaz Alam, Qari Ashraf, Fr Amjad Niamat, Riaz Chohan and others.

Maulana Asim Makhdoom said all Pakistani citizens enjoyed equal rights whether from majority or minority which was unprecedented in the world. Javed Willam said the purpose of such meetings was to highlight the positive character of Pakistan in the outside world.