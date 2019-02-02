Qadri says govt striving to make country Islamic welfare state

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said on Friday that the government was striving to develop the country on the model of the Madina State.

He was addressing as chief guest at a seminar on “Religious Concept of Madina State.”

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz presided over the seminar.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Vice-Chancellor Dr Razia Sultana, Dr Khadeeja Aziz, Prof Shamsul Haq, Prof Dr Shamsul Haq, Bahadur Khan Shinwari and others attended it.

Qadri said the concept of Madina State was the underlying essence of the concept of Islamic Welfare State.

He said the Madina State that established was by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) furnished us with the concept and principles of a true welfare state. The minister said that one could find the notions of religious and economic freedom besides a guarantee for peaceful coexistence in the Madina State. He said Islam is the religion that fulfills the criteria to ensure equal rights for the whole humanity including women and children on the basis of parity, adding that even the Jews of Madina were given rights.