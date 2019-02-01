Aleem for collection of waste on Sundays too

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has asked the new managing director of the Lahore Waste Management Company to prepare a revised framework for waste collection on Sundays too.

He directed the MD to divide Lahore City into 14 zones based on the National Assembly’s constituencies. There should be an incharge in each union council. He directed that there should be no compromise on the attendance of staff and ghost employees must be identified immediately.

He said if there were 30 competent and hardworking officers, the issue of cleanliness could be resolved. He directed the MD to develop a proper system of accountability and reward. LWMC MD Khalid Nazir Wattoo assured the minister that the standard of cleanliness would be improved in the City.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of World Bank called on Abdul Aleem Khan to discuss the projects of water supply, sanitation and waste collection in the rural areas. The delegation showed interest in different projects of the Punjab government and agreed to meet again soon.