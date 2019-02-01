Justice for Uzma

Child labour is one of the country’s most serious problems that must be sorted out on an urgent basis. A number of children are made to work on fields, in houses and at various shops. The cases of young girls, especially domestic workers, suffering at their workplace are in abundance and we frequently stumble on specific incidents that show how these workers are ill-treated. A similar case that has recently surfaced is that of Uzma, a 16-year-old maid, who was physically tortured and, later, beaten to death by her employers. It was horrifying to learn that her body was thrown into a nearby drain as if she was an object piece that was no longer required in the house. Uzma’s murderers must be sentenced for life with no sympathy shown.

Areeba Dayo

Jacobabad