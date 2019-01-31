close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Ministry of Health

National

January 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health Wednesday signed a contract with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan for implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) in all districts of Pakistan. The contract was signed by Secretary Health Zahid Saeed and Chairman of the State Life Insurance Corporation in the presence of Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani. Through this initiative, poor families will get free health insurance to secure indoor healthcare services worth Rs. 720,000 from empanelled hospitals. The programme will provide ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to 15 million families in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, GB and old districts of FATA through a transparent mechanism.

