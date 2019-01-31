Imran will be best Pak ruler after Quaid-e-Azam: British analyst

LAHORE: Generously praised by numerous global media houses of repute, including The Guardian, the BBC News, the Economist, Reuters, the Telegraph, the Al-Jazeera, the New York Times, the CNN, the Washington Post, the NDTV, the Times of India, the Sydney Morning Herald and Economic Times etc since his election as Pakistan’s 22nd Premier on August 17, 2018, Imran Khan continues to win positive reviews on foreign television screens and newspapers.

Quite recently, Adam Garrie, a geopolitical expert and Director of Eurasia Future Think Tank, has viewed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has stood up to the United States from its position as a sovereign nation, and is demonstrating a clean break from the past.

He was expressing his views on the Tehran-based “Press TV,” whose presenters in the past have included the likes of renowned British politician, George Galloway, and the former London Mayor, Ken Livingstone.

The “Press TV” is a 24-hour English- and French-language news and documentary network affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iranian Broadcasting (IRIB), formerly called National Iranian Radio and Television till the 1979 Revolution.

While commenting on a statement of Premier Imran Khan, where he had expressed regret over Pakistan’s past dealings with the United States, the London-based commentator and journalist added that Islamabad would not act as a “hired gun” for the United States anymore.

Garrie had more to say: “Well, when Imran Khan first came to power and formed his government just a few months ago I went out on a limb but very confidently saying that that he would be the best political ruler that Pakistan has had since the late and great Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

With bureaus around the world, including London, Beirut, Damascus, Kabul and the Gaza Strip, the “Press TV” focused the British analyst as commenting: “And events hat have happened over the last few months now that Imran is in the government, have totally vindicated this. He’s put very few feet wrong and many feet right in terms of foreign policy relations. He has embraced with that spirit of win-win multi-polarity. At the same time, he (Imran) has done something that none of his predecessors in recent decades has done.

He stood up to the United States from a position of a sovereign nation, as opposed to a nation with a neo-colonial mentality that can be bamboozled by the CIA, whose civilians can be butchered by unmanned drone strikes, and that the US can spit upon whether it was withdrawing so-called aid which is really frankly just reparations in disguise - and a measly, paltry amount at that.”

Adam Garrie maintained: “And, so Imran is really putting his nation in a position, that’s repositioning it from one of subservience to one of regional leadership. This will in the coming years have positive economic repercussions and positive diplomatic repercussions.

In some ways we have already seen the flowering of this as Donald Trump within weeks went from criticising and frankly maligning Pakistan to now asking Islamabad for help in the exit war of America’s creation in Afghanistan which frankly the US started in the early 1980s or late 1970s, and which continued with only a short period of quasi abatement in this 1990s.

So because of this it would behoove anyone with a rational mindset to realize that you cannot solve the crisis in Afghanistan without Pakistan's help and that indeed goes for all neighbors of the besieged Afghan nation.”

The commentator further noted: “So it is anyone’s guess what the US will do now because especially under Trump an atmosphere of volatility pervades the general atmosphere where one day he is someone’s friend, one day he is someone’s enemy. This is true whether it’s Emanuel Macron, and Justin Trudeau or Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

But if Imran continues on the path that he is pursuing I believe that Pakistan’s best days are very much ahead. Of course, there are economic problems which need to be solved, and are being solved. But in terms of foreign policy, I think Pakistan's new government really is demonstrating that it’s a clean break from the past, not just in terms of who the prime minister is but in terms of what he is doing. He’s creating a new mentality in terms not only of the general political atmosphere but in terms of all the policies that all of them are very positive thus far.”