Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Five food outlets sealed

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed five food businesses including four sweet shops and a grinding unit for violating the rules of Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. PFA watchdogs visited a number of food points and processing units to inspect quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards. A team of PFA sealed Wajid Mirch Chaki (grinding unit) near Tayyaba Masjid Khokhar Village for continuing production despite a prohibition order on it from the authority.

