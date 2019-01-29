Brig Zaheer visits PTF Complex

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Army Sports Directorate Brigadier Zaheer Akhtar visited the SDA PTF Complex and exchanged views on tennis development with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials.

The Director General met the PTF management to discuss matters pertaining to players’ development and promotion of tennis. He also witnessed the proceedings of Play Tennis Coaching Course being held at the PTF Complex and met Seyed Amir Borghei, ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia.

Brig Zaheer appreciated the efforts of the PTF president and the management in developing the world class synthetic surface tennis courts and promotion of tennis activities. He also conveyed his best wishes to the PTF for future endeavors and assured full support of the Army in promotion of tennis.

The PTF management appreciated the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in promotion of sports and also thanked the DG for his visit and fruitful interaction.