Peshawar Zalmi mulls initiating football league

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi Monday announced initiating a football league with the support of TouchSky Group (TSG) and other relevant government institutions.

The initiative of the league was discussed and approved during Afridi’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday. Peshawar Zalmi’s owner called on the PM to discuss among other things, TSG’s interest in supporting football league in Pakistan.

The PM expressed his delight over Group’s interest in football league and offered full support and cooperation from the government circles to make it a real success.

“In cooperation with England-based TouchSky Group, we are planning to hold a football league in Pakistan. All the efforts would be made to lure the best of international players around the world to figure in the league,” Afridi said.

The government has already proposed a tax waiver on the amount the companies would spent on leagues starting from July 2019.

In Finance Supplementary Second Amendment Bill 2019, the Finance Minister Asad Umar has proposed relaxation for all those interested in investing in such Leagues.

Imran Khan assured TSG head Ahmer Kanwar and Javed Afridi that all possible support would be extended to make the proposed league a real success.

The prime minister also said that efforts were already being made under the new sports policy and considering the recommendations of the Task Force on Sports to uplift the game’s structure in the country.

In the meeting, uplifting football by coaching domestic talent and preparing them for international leagues were also discussed. Imran Khan said: “In order to provide opportunities to our youth to showcase their talent and bring out Pakistan’s football potential we need to have on ground facilities to develop the sport in the country.”

The PM also acknowledged the potential in Pakistan for football and had high hopes because of what the World Soccer Star Event is planning to do on ground.

He further described the concept which will promote Pakistan in terms of football, music, culture, tourism and all underpinned by presenting a soft image of Pakistan on global platforms.

Ahmer Kunwar stressed on the need for representation of Pakistan football players on an international platform for which TSG has planned to uproot domestic talent and train them to eventually be able to play for international leagues.