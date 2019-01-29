IIU president advocates research

Islamabad: International Islamic University President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Monday advocated contemporary and relevant research and said research among students should be promoted.

He was speaking during the 75th meeting of the IIU Academic Council on Faisal Masjid campus, where recommendations of various committees for academic excellence, and matters of research activities in the university and other matters came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Ms Razina Alam Khan, former Senator, Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman, Professor of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakriya University, Multan an eminent scholar nominated by Board of Governors (BoG) of IIUI, all IIUI Vice Presidents, Director Generals, Deans, Director (Administration), Director (Finance), HoDs and senior faculty members of the university.

The Academic Council is the academic body of the University and subject to the provisions of this Ordinance and the Statutes have the power to lay down proper standards of instruction, research and examinations and to regulate and promote the academic life of the University.

The IIU president highlighted the importance of academic council and said it was one of the most vital forums to pursue the university’s goal of internationalisation, dissemination of message of Islam and academic excellence.