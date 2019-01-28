Issues at Sunday bazaars persist despite visits of ministers, advisers

LAHORE: The PTI government ministers and advisers have also started following the footprints of the previous government paying so-called surprise visits to the makeshift markets for photo sessions and ignoring the public issues, including inflation, overcharging and artificial shortage of the perishable items, there.

This week again Adviser to Chief Minister Akram Chaudhary paid a “surprise visit” to Shadman makeshift market where he talked to journalists on various issues ranging from Sahiwal incident to other political affairs but did not reply to the queries put to him about unavailability of tomato, and other vegetables besides overcharging by the vendors in Sunday bazaars. Similarly, he did not reply to a question about abolishing “DC coroners” in the mega superstores as these continue to exist despite his claim of ending them almost more than a month ago.

The adviser to CM talked about all such issues which were not related to the makeshift markets while a compliant kept telling him about the wrongdoings of the vendors and indifferent attitude of the management, but the complaint was not attended by the advisor. All the staff was running behind the adviser to give him protocol while the management camp was empty.

In almost all makeshift markets, a number of vegetables and some fruits were not sold on account of wrong pricing issue while just outside these bazaars, the items were sold at the rates higher than 50 per cent to 100 per cent of the official rates.

Additionally, the vendors at the makeshift markets were willing to sell the missing items which were not put on display, if the buyer was ready to pay higher price than the official price fixed for them.

Rotten vegetables and fruits were sold at A-grade rates while A-grade items were not sold in any of the makeshift markets of the City. This week, the official price of potato remained stable at Rs8 to Rs10 per kg, while in the open market it was sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. Onion rate was increased by Re 1 per kg and fixed at Rs17 to Rs19 per kg but lower quality onion was sold at Rs 19 per kg. Price of tomato was increased by Rs 16 per kg and fixed at Rs 44 to 46 per kg but it was not sold in the makeshift markets. Garlic, local, rate was stable at Rs83 to Rs85 per kg but sold at Rs90 to Rs100 per kg. Garlic, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs136 to Rs140 per kg, but sold at Rs160 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was stable at Rs174 to Rs180 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg. Garlic, Thai, price was fixed at Rs 136 to Rs140 per kg but sold at Rs 160 per kg. Brinjal rate was stable at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg but not sold there. Cucumber, farm, rate was raised by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs46 to Rs48 per kg but was not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Mongray rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but was not sold there. Biter gourd rate was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs78 to Rs80 per kg but was not available there on pricing issue.

Spinach rate was stable at Rs17 to Rs18 per kg, but sold at Rs20 to Rs25 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per kg but sold at Rs60 per kg. Methi rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg.

Zucchini, long, rate was reduced by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs36 to Rs38 per kg. Zucchini, farm, rate was stable at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg. Both varieties of zucchini were sold at Rs 50 per kg. Cauliflower rate was fixed at Rs17 to Rs18 per kg but sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs11 to Rs12 per kg but sold at Rs 20 per kg. Pumpkin rate was fixed Rs43 to Rs45 per kg but it was not sold on wrong pricing. Turnip rate was fixed at Rs9 to Rs10 per kg but sold at Rs15 to Rs20 per kg. Green chili rate was stable at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs 60 to Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs78 to Rs80 per kg but was not sold on wrong pricing. Pea price was stable at Rs 26 to Rs28 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg. Radish rate was fixed at Rs7 to Rs8 per kg but not sold on pricing issue. Carrot rate was increased by Rs 4 per kg and fixed at Rs10 to Rs12 per kg but it was not available over wrong pricing issue while outside the makeshift markets, it was sold at Rs20 per kg.

Mustard leave rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs30 per kg but sold at Rs160 per kg. Beans rate was fixed at Rs 160 per kg but sold at Rs 200 per kg. The prices of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs58 to Rs120 per kg but sold at Rs100 to Rs150 per kg.

Banana, A- category, rate was stable at Rs63 to Rs65 per dozen but it was sold at Rs80 per dozen. B-category banana rate was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per dozen but sold at Rs65 per dozen. Musmai rate was fixed at Rs88 to Rs90 per dozen but sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per dozen. The prices of different varieties of citrus fruits were fixed at Rs48 to Rs90 per dozen but sold at Rs60 to Rs150 per dozen. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs35 per kg but sold at Rs 50 per kg. Guava rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs 60 per kg. Grape fruit price was fixed at Rs18 per piece but sold at Rs15 to Rs20 per piece. Papaya rate was fixed at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg but sold at Rs100 per kg. Coconut, whole, rate was fixed at Rs130 per piece but sold at Rs150 per piece.