Kaira asks PM to check MNA’s land grabbing

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan take notice of the unlawful activity being committed by one of his party MNAs Syed Faizul Hassan Shah.

Addressing a press conference here Sunday, Qamar Zaman Kaira alleged that Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, who is his political rival, also had grabbed the land owned by his (Kaira’s) relative Chaudhry Shareef.

He said the issue was highlighted to media and the way it supported him in taking up this issue was praiseworthy. Kaira said Chaudhry Shareef, who is his cousin and father-in-law of his daughter, owned a hotel situated at the bank of River Jhelum. He said Chaudhry Shareef and his brother purchased the land around River Jhelum after coming from America.

Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, the PTI MNA bought land which was inside the River area, said Kaira. Kaira stated that Faizul Hassan illegally grabbed the land owned by Chaudhry Shareef and after the intervention of local police, this activity was stopped.

He went on to say that the matter had been in the notice of NAB as well and court had also given stay on this land dispute but the other party which belonged to MNA in violation of the court orders started grabbing the land. He said it was highly regretful to see the MNA of a ruling party involved in a land grabbing activity. Kaira said the matter was personal as well as political and he was thankful to media for supporting him in highlighting this issue.