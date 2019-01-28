Billions of rupees corruption in Quaid-e-Awam varsity

NAWABSHAH: The Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology, Shaheed Benazirabad, is declared bankrupt due to billions of rupees’ corruption in the allocated funds while the salaries of employees are being paid through high-interest loans.

Earlier, NAB had started investigations against two former vice-chancellors, director finance and project director after the FIA arrested a clerk of the controller of examinations of the university on the allegation of inappropriate use of millions of rupees paid by the students under the heads of university fees and certificates charges through fake challans.

According to the FIR No. 01-2019 lodged by the FIA Circle Sukkur, the high-level officials of university are also involved in huge embezzlement as a technical post was illegally created and a man, Muhammad Younus, was appointed. Younus was allotted huge amount through purchasing machineries and other equipment at the higher rates for Quaid-e-Azam Engineering College, Larkana, without following proper procedure.

Similarly, millions of rupees were recovered in account of examination fees, certificates and other documents but used inappropriately through fake challans with bogus stamps. The report said the FIA found huge corruption in funds released by the Higher Education Commission for construction of different campuses. During the raid on the department of the controller of examination, the FIA arrested a clerk Ghulam Nabi.

In this regard, the Patron-in-Chief Shah Latif Employees’ Union QUEST, Haji Allah Warayo Chandio, told the media persons that the action was taken on his complaint submitted to the NAB Sukkur against the multi-billion corruption. He said he provided the evidences to NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption for action against mega corruption in the university.