Power production projects to consist of renewable energy technology

ISLAMABAD: The power production projects to be installed in the country during next ten years will consist of renewable energy technology.

This has been stated in a special briefing given to Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday where various issues were discussed pertaining to production of oil and gas and progress on various power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides other related issues. It has also been decided to provide wheeling facility to sell electricity generated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other provinces.

According to the Prime Minister Office, it was decided that KP’s representation will be ensured in all federal institutions, including National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). The meeting approved formation of a committee to solve issues regarding net hydel profit among provinces under AGN Qazi formula. The committee will present its recommendations for future strategy within one week. The provincial government will submit a plan to check theft of locally produced gas in 30 days.