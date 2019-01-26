New industrial city to be established at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Allama Iqbal Industrial City would be constructed near Sahianwala interchange of motorway under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This industrial city will be spread on 3432 acres of land. This new industrial city will provide lucrative jobs to a large number of jobless persons. The government of Punjab will provide Rs4 billion for the purchase of land while the remaining investment of Rs2 billion and 300 million would be arranged by the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

According to the plan, new industrial units of different nature would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Scattered industrial units are already operating in various congested localities of the city which would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion.