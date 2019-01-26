Supplementary charge sheet in Naqeebullah murder case okayed

The Karachi anti-terrorism courts’ (ATCs) administrative judge approved on Friday a supplementary charge sheet in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, sending it to a trial court for further proceedings.

Police have already submitted a charge sheet in the case in May 2018. However, this charge sheet was supposed to formally implicate three police personnel who were recently arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud, whose real name was Naseemullah Mehsud, was killed along with three others in a fake encounter on January last year by then SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his team in Shah Latif Town, police maintained. There were 99 witnesses named in the charge sheet except the policeman who had earlier claimed that he saw the encounter being staged but later changed his statement citing that his previous statement was taken under duress.

The administrative judge had tasked ATC-III for the disposal of the case. The ATC on Thursday had quashed the five cases against Mehsud and others after an inquiry found that the cases were false and concocted.