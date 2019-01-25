Android mobile app launched for people

MULTAN: The City District Administration on Thursday launched an android mobile application for speedy resolution of public complaints and initially 30 district government departments would be available in the application for lodging complaints.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik Thursday said the public can lodge complaints through mobile app and the city district administration would forward the pleas to departments concerned through online system.

The DC office would scan all complaints and forward to relevant departments with immediate response. The DC said he would monitor status of all online complaints and immediate orders would be issued. He said the departments concerned would be bound to solve the complaints in seven days and report status would be available online.

The complainants can check the status of their complaint online and the city district administration would take immediate action in case of delay in compliance on the complaints. He said the android mobile application is available under the title of “deputy commissioner complaint redressal system” and citizen can download the application and all department would bound submission of compliance status in seven days.

Initially, more than thirty city district departments are added in the application. The complaint registration number would be sent to complainants through text messages. He said the city district administration had introduced the unique mobile application first time in the country with the prime objective of resolution of public complaints on time.