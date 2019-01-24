Need for air ambulance service stressed

LAHORE: A meeting on air ambulance service was held here on Wednesday at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) chaired by Dr Tahir Ali Javaid, Chairman Chief Minister Taskforce. The aim of the meeting was to introduce air ambulance and trauma services like rescue 1122.

Chairman CM’s Taskforce Dr Tahir Ali Javaid said air ambulance is need of the hour and reaching of a patient to hospital in time is utmost important. We should seek suggestions from the people concerned and institutions before drafting any policy. KEMU is role model and its services for patients are commendable. We have an able team of KEMU under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, KEMU, which will help us in this project, he said and added in the first stage ‘we will provide air ambulance to Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and on Motorways’.

It will be provided to other parts of Punjab later. Besides this we will improve all the THQs and DHQs of the whole Punjab so that people seek medical care in their own areas rather than coming to big cities. We will renovate and provide latest facilities to the emergencies of all hospitals, he added.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said the faculty of KEMU appreciated this project and assured every kind of help.In order to run the emergency of any hospital, three departments including Radiology Pathology and Anesthesia should be well equipped. We will try to improve these departments according to international standards. Around the clock emergency facility is being provided at Mayo Hospital according to the directions of Minister for Health, Punjab.

The department of emergency medicine will be upgraded to international standards. The emergency medicine specialists trained by KEMU will impart services to other institutions. After any accident, first hour is very critical to save lives, he said.

On the occasion, Prof Abrar Ashraf briefed the audience about the free medical services being provided to patients in the surgical tower of Mayo Hospital, Director Emergency, Mayo Hospital, Prof Yar Muhammad briefed about the medical facilities being provided to patients in emergency at Mayo Hospital.

Deans, Prof Saira Afzal, Prof Raafea Tafweez Qureshi, Prof Asghar Naqi, Professor of Surgery Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof Ameer Afzal, HOD Prof Mustahsan Bashier, HOD Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Prof Nabila Riaz were present.