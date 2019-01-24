close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Rupee stable

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

The rupee stayed flat on Wednesday, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the third mini-budget announcement, traders said.

The rupee ended unchanged at 138.93 against the dollar in the interbank market.

However, in the open market, the local currency lost its value against the greenback. It closed at 139.40, compared with the previous closing of 139.30.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business