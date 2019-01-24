Rupee stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee stayed flat on Wednesday, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the third mini-budget announcement, traders said.
The rupee ended unchanged at 138.93 against the dollar in the interbank market.
However, in the open market, the local currency lost its value against the greenback. It closed at 139.40, compared with the previous closing of 139.30.
