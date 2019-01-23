Three women arrested for killing maid

LAHORE : Iqbal Town investigation police on Tuesday arrested three women involved in killing of a 16-year-old maid.

SP Shazia Sarwar disclosed this during a press conference at her office. She said police took the case of minor, who was found dead from drain in Neelam Block, as a challenge. The homicide unit traced the accused persons through CDRs and CCTV cameras. They have been identified as Mah Rukh, Aima and Rehana Bibi. The accused told police that the deceased was working at their home for the last 8 months. They had subjected her to torture over eating meal with their daughter. She succumbed to the injuries. Then the accused persons informed police that their maid had fled the home after stealing valuables. In the meantime, they bundled the body in the trunk of the car and threw it in the drain.

The SP has appreciated the performance of police and recommended commendatory certificates.

Photographer commits suicide: A 25-year-old photographer committed suicide over unknown reasons in Sundar police limits on Tuesday.

Police have removed the body to morgue. The neighbours of a house near Eifel Tower in Bahria Town informed police about the foul smell emitting from the house. Police broke opened the door and found the man hanged with a ceiling fan.

The victim was identified as Moghees, a resident of Shahdra Town. He was staying at the house where he was found dead.

54 outlaws nabbed: Lahore police (Iqbal Town division) have arrested as many as 54 criminals and recovered two pistols, bullets and 10 bottles of liquor.

Iqbal Town SP Ali Raza had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Police have also recovered thousands of rupees from gamblers. Moreover five proclaimed offenders of A&B category were arrested. Police also arrested 36 criminals for violating kite flying, aerial firing, loudspeaker, price control and rental acts.