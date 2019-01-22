After car bombing, two more hijacks hit Northern Irish city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBLIN: Two vans were hijacked in Londonderry on Monday, police said, two days after the Northern Irish city saw a car bombing involving a stolen car in an attack pinned on a dissident paramilitary group.
A bomb in a hijacked car blew up outside the courthouse in the border city on Saturday following a telephoned warning. There were no casualties and politicians on all sides condemned the attack, which has heightened concerns about the uncertainty surrounding Brexit disrupting a hard-won peace in the British province. On Monday, two further hijackings took place, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. Three masked men hijacked a cargo van at around 11:30 am (1130 GMT), police said, before abandoning it. A controlled explosion was carried out on the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated.
Then at around 1:45 pm (1345 GMT), police received a report that a delivery driver’s van had been hijacked in another part of Northern Ireland’s second city by four masked men, one of whom was reported to have a gun. The two occupants of the van were ordered to drive it to a particular road and leave it there, the police said. “We are in the process of implementing a public safety operation, establishing cordons and evacuating a number of homes,” said superintendent Gordon McCalmont.
Meanwhile a fifth man has been arrested in connection with Saturday’s blast. Police also said they had arrested a 50-year-old man under the Terrorism Act as part of their investigation. On Sunday police arrested four men — two 21-year-olds, a 34-year-old and a 42-year-old.
