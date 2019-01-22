Meeting reviews capital forest land

Islamabad: Meeting to review progress regarding retrieval of forest land from encroachments was held in Chief Commissioner’s office here. The meeting was attended by DC ICT, district collector and forest officers from Rawalpindi.

It was informed that out of 8 forest blocks 2 are still being demarcated through Survey of Pakistan. The chief commissioner directed forest department and ICT admin to keep the cleared areas protected and develop the retrieved as well as demarcated lands.