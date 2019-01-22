157 drug pushers held

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 157 persons during last three weeks for involvement in drug peddling and bootlegging activities, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that police also recovered 75.637 kilogram hashish, 5.880 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 698 gram ice, 10 gram cocaine and 859 wine bottles from them.

Meanwhile, police spokesman said that Islamabad police also launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed four persons. A total of 3.390 kilogram hashish, 325 gram heroin were also recovered from them, he maintained.

Quoting to SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, he said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that utmost efforts would be made to curb crime

The SSP has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.