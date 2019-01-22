Khassadars want merger with KP Police

PESHAWAR: The Khassadars from the tribal districts on Monday urged the government to merge their services with the KP police. Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, All Fata Khassadar Force president Syed Jalal Wazir and others threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if their demands were not accepted. He recalled that the Khassadar force had 100 years services in the former tribal areas and had supported the merger with KP but their future was now uncertain. Wazir alleged officials of the force were forcibly removed from service.