Baloch calls for review of ‘unlimited powers’ to state institutions

LAHORE: JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has said the Sahiwal incident has put serious doubts on the working of the state security intuitions and spread a wave of harassment and terror among the masses.

Talking to the media at Mansoorah here on Monday, he said each and every aspect of the Sahiwal tragedy should be exposed through a judicial inquiry, adding JIT should not be formed since people had lost confidence over JIT investigations, and the NAP must undergo a complete review to restore its credibility.

Liaqat Baloch said the entire nation agreed with the narrative of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa for improving the working of the judiciary. However, he said, the increasing lawlessness by the law enforcement agencies demanded that the Chief Justice should propose a roadmap in this respect on behalf of the judiciary, as required in the present situation.

He said the state was like a mother to its citizens but no mother should be allowed to suck the blood of the innocent children. He said that the CTD had changed its version on the incident several times. He said if such extra judicial killings continued, there was no need of having the courts of the law.