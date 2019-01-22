close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

JUI-S leader urges Afghan Taliban to show flexibility

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq on Monday urged the Taliban to show flexibility in their stance on the participation of the Afghan government in the ongoing peace talks to help bring stability to Afghanistan.

He was addressing a gathering arranged by Dr Mohammad Nawaz Wazir to hold Quran Khwani for the departed soul of JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq. JUI-S leaders Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Chiragh Hussain Shah, Maulana Abdul Hai and others were also present.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said that talks were the only solution to restore peace to the war-torn country. He criticised the government for failure to bring the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq to justice.

