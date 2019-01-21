Families visit Buddhist Complex in Takht Bhai

PESHAWAR: Over 50 persons, including men, women and children visited the historic Buddhist complex and relics in Takht Bhai in Mardan district on Sunday.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) had arranged the tour for the families to promote tourism in the province.

The families left for Takht Bhai from Peshawar Museum early in the day to visit the historic Buddhist complex and relics. Tourist Information Centres (TICs) General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed led the families to the Buddhist Complex where Archaeology Conservator Amir Umar gave a detailed briefing on the conservation of archaeological sites and Buddhism worship places. They were also told about the Gandhara art and civilisation in the region.

The conservator said that initiatives were being taken to carry out excavation on archaeological sites through modern techniques. He said that the latest discoveries and rich Gandhara heritage had been found in various parts of the province. “The government is giving top priority to repair, renovation and preservation of archaeological heritage, and historical buildings in the province,” the conservator said, adding that a plan had been chalked out to protect and preserve all ancient places and building in a proper manner. Speaking on the occasion, TICs GM Muhammad Ali Syed said that the visit of families was meant to highlight the importance of heritage and archaeological sites related to Buddhism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promote religious tourism in the province.

He said the government had taken a number of steps for attracting tourists, scholars and researchers to the province.