Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I want some advice regarding my daughter in choosing her career in future. Right now she’s completed SSC (88pc) and HSSC Pre-medical (91pc). Instead of choosing an MBBS she’s interested in becoming Professor or a Lecturer. I seek your expert guidance in this issue? (Rafique Shah – Lahore)

Ans: Dear Rafique Sb, your daughter can select a subject from a long range of emerging subjects which she can study to pursue her career goal in becoming Lecturer or a Professor.

Following is the list which I recommend her to look at for study:

1 Molecular Biology BSc

2 Biochemistry BSc

3 Microbiology BSc

Please note there is a high demand of these programmes as there are huge postgraduate study options and research opportunities available in the above mentioned areas which as there is vacuum in terms of qualified teachers/lecturers in our country. However, I would advise your daughter to work hard to obtain a high GPA to qualify for Punjab Public Service Commission Competitive Examination.

Q2: Sir, I have completed bachelors in Commerce which is an Honours degree. Accounting was my major subject followed by Masters in Business Administration (Marketing). I also did my thesis in Marketing and it’s title was “shopping store environment’s effects on Customer’s buying behavior". I’m very much upset because having completed my postgraduate study with 84% didn’t help me in getting a job. I know you can help me by your advice and therefore I need your help what should I do for a successful future career? (Ehtisham Shaikh – Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Ehtisham, please note that an MBA is only for those people who have relevant hands on experience. Therefore I think its no use doing an MBA Marketing as it is not going to help in your future professional career. It can only help if you starting doing a job. I know you are facing hardship in finding a suitable job. I suggest you do an internship even if it is unpaid in a reputable organization. This will help in blending your accounting and marketing backgrounds resulting in more chances of getting a job. This will develop networking and full time job opportunities in future.

Q3 Respected Abidi sb, I’m your regular column reader. I’m confused what subject I should choose for masters when I have completed Bachelors in Biomedical Engineering (4 years degree). Your expert opinion regarding this subject in future career prospects shall be highly appreciated. Let me know if I attempt CSS or go for masters in this area? (Noor Zaman, Peshawar)

Ans: There are more opportunities in future for Biomedical Engineering because it is an emerging subject area especially when you choose wisely and study:

Bio Instrumentation,

Clinical Engineering or

Rehabilitation Engineering

These are under the domain of Biomedical Engineering. As far as CSS is concerned, it is a competitive exam and it requires a very high level of IQ in

Politics, English Literature, Current Affairs, International Relations, and Basic Sciences

You will have to decide optional subjects along with the compulsory subjects. Therefore, my advice to you is take your time, think over it and take a decision on your own.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I’m writing to you to get your expert opinion and guideline for my younger son who wants to study Computing Science from England. He is expecting straight A’s in his A levels this August. Your advice on best institutions in UK shall be very much appreciated. (Arif Khawaja, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Khawaja, we are living in a rapidly changing digital world where Computing Sc is an emerging subject and becoming more and more important every day. There are many institutions which offer Bachelors and Masters degree related to Computing Science depending on the area of specialization and research. In the UK the top few universities are:

University of St Andrews

Imperial College London

Loughborough University

University of Surrey

University of Birmingham etc

All of these universities have different entry requirements. However, the projected grades you mentioned like straight A’s will be more helpful if he applies for admission well in time.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).