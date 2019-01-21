Overcharging, shortage of vegetables continue at Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: Overcharging, unavailability of number of fruits and vegetables due to wrong price fixation and sale of substandard items at A-category rates continued at Sunday bazaars here on Sunday.

Punjab Minister for Industry Commerce and Trade (ICT) Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting of price control committee but his orders for controlling prices at Sunday bazaars were not implemented. In almost all makeshift markets a number of vegetables and some fruits were not sold on account of wrong price fixation issue while just outside these bazaars these missing items were sold at 50 per cent to 100 per cent high rate against the official rates.

Vendors of Sunday bazaars wanted to sell these missing items at higher price than the official prices. Minister Aslam Iqbal on Saturday meeting instructed the officers concerned to monitor supply and prices of essential items in model and Sunday bazaars throughout the province. Profiteering continued in Sunday bazaars, no impact of price magistrate was witnessed in these bazaars.

This week majority of seasonal vegetables were not sold in the makeshift markets of the city on account of price issue despite the sellers keeping the stocks with them. Rotten vegetables and fruits were sold at A-grade rates while A-grade items were not sold in any of the makeshift markets of the city.

This week price of potato was stable at Rs 8 to 10 per kg, while in open markets it was still selling at Rs 20 to 25 per kg, and at super stores sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Onion rates were reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 16 to 18 per kg, mixed variety was sold at Rs 18 per kg. The price of tomato was increased fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, mixed variety was sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Garlic local was stable at Rs 83 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs to 90 to 100 per kg, Garlic Chinese was increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 174 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Garlic Thai was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 136 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Brinjal was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, not on account of wrong pricing issue.

Mongray was stable at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Biter gourd was increased by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, also not available on pricing issue. Spinach was fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs 20 to 25 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Methi was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 193 to 20 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Zucchini long was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, Zucchini farm also fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, both sold at Rs 50 per kg. Cauliflower was stable at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs 11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs 20 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing while pumpkin long was sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Turnip was fixed at Rs 9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs 15 to 20 per kg. Green chili gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs 5 per kg fixed at Rs 73 to 75 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing. Pea was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg. Radish was increased by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 9 to 10 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Carrot was fixed at Rs 7 to 8 per kg, also missing on wrong pricing issue, while outside sold at Rs 20 per kg. Mustard leave was fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 35 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs 200 per kg while no rate was issued in price list. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 58 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 150 per kg. Banana A- category was gained by Rs 5 per dozen, fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 per dozen, B-category was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 65 per dozen. Musami was fixed at Rs 88 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 to 120 per dozen. Different variety of citrus fruits were fixed at Rs 43 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs 60 to 150 per dozen. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 18 per piece, sold at Rs 15 to 20 per piece. Papaya was fixed at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Coconut whole was fixed at Rs 140 per piece, sold at Rs 150 to 200 per piece.