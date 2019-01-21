Unsatisfactory work

I am a retired executive of a government bank. Our pension for the financial year 2017-2018 has still not been increased due to non-existence of the bank’s BoD. I recorded my complaint on the Pakistan Citizen Portal and, after two and a half months, I got the notification that my issue has been resolved. But, in reality, there had no increase in pension amount.

The same is the case of the PM’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. No action plan has been coined by the CDA. It seems that our bureaucracy’s incompetence is a big hurdle in turning the PM’s vision for the country’s betterment into reality.

Inam-ul-Haq

Islamabad