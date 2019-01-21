close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 21, 2019

Sindh’s Paris?

Newspost

January 21, 2019

These days, everyone’s eyes are on Bilawal Bhutto – who contested the elections for the first time in 2018. He ran from Larkana and won with a significant majority. Therefore, it is surprising to observe that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is praised for being one of the most sensible politicians, is missing from Larkana. Where is our MNA and why is he not paying attention to the area’s problems? Almost every single person is suffering from some problem. The rate of literacy is sharply declining. The lack of electricity and water has added more miseries for people. From which angle does the present Larkana look like Paris? Didn’t Zulfikar Ali Bhutto promise to turn Larkana into Sindh’s Paris? Let me tell what to expect in Larkana: stagnant water will be seen on almost every road of the city. Gradually, Larkana is turning into a backward city. It will soon become a picture of constant neglect unless a competent authority, along with our elected MNA, takes powerful action to bring improvements in the area.

Hira Kiran

Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost