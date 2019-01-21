Sindh’s Paris?

These days, everyone’s eyes are on Bilawal Bhutto – who contested the elections for the first time in 2018. He ran from Larkana and won with a significant majority. Therefore, it is surprising to observe that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is praised for being one of the most sensible politicians, is missing from Larkana. Where is our MNA and why is he not paying attention to the area’s problems? Almost every single person is suffering from some problem. The rate of literacy is sharply declining. The lack of electricity and water has added more miseries for people. From which angle does the present Larkana look like Paris? Didn’t Zulfikar Ali Bhutto promise to turn Larkana into Sindh’s Paris? Let me tell what to expect in Larkana: stagnant water will be seen on almost every road of the city. Gradually, Larkana is turning into a backward city. It will soon become a picture of constant neglect unless a competent authority, along with our elected MNA, takes powerful action to bring improvements in the area.

Hira Kiran

Larkana