Mon Jan 21, 2019
AFP
January 21, 2019

Two dead in French ski resort

World

AFP
January 21, 2019

LYON: Two people died on Sunday and 22 more were injured, four seriously, in a major fire at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps, officials said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building. Firemen found the two unidentified bodies in a burnt-out area of the building in the upmarket Courchevel 1850 ski station.

Three of the four badly injured were flown to hospital by helicopter, the local officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known but around 70 firemen had brought it under control by day-break.

