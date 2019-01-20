close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Fazil wins National Ranking Tenpin Bowling title

Sports

KARACHI: Fazil Maniya won his first ever title when he won the 5th PTBF National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championships 2019 Masters Singles here at Arena Bowling Club the other day.

Taimur Talpur, provincial minister for IT, also witnessed the final day’s proceedings.

Fazil scored 629 points with 236, 165, 228 game scores.

Sajjad finished second with a score of 569. His game scores remained 194, 186, 189. Ali Suria got the third place with 560 (186, 179, 195).

Shabbir Lashkarwala, Usman Ghani and Haroon bagged trio crown with 1217 points.

Aleem Agha, Ali Saldera and Robert remained the runners-up and Ijaz-Ur-Rehman, Saqib and Chatha ended third.

Maqsood Ahmed clinched media singles crown. Mohsin Raza and Zubair Nazir got the next two positions, respectively.

