Encroached land

Footpaths are constructed on both sides of roads for the easy and smooth movement of pedestrians, and to save them from possible accidents from the incoming traffic. In developed and civilised countries, these footpaths are exclusively used by pedestrians; but in underdeveloped countries like Pakistan, these footpaths are misused and occupied by vendors who obstruct and block the way for the smooth movement of pedestrians.

The main reason for the violation is that the relevant departmenst don’t impose a fine on those who occupy the space. With no sufficient space on footpaths, pedestrian are seen walking on busy roads. There is a dire need to vacate these footpaths from the clutches of these vendors to make way for the easy movement of pedestrians and to save them from possible accidents.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi