Cow vigilantism

The far-right zealots of Hindutva are on a warpath in their cow-protection frenzy. Cow vigilantism has become the flavour of the day in India. People are so relentless in this campaign that a single rumour is enough for them to take someone’s life. The reason why this mindset never stops in India is that this extremism is often used by political parties to widen their support base. They deliberately ignore resolving the issues. Many Indians blame their Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party for patronising such vigilantism for political gains.

India has left no stone unturned to get Pakistan labelled a terrorist state while claiming the mantle of the world’s largest democracy. Modi is losing control of the cow-politics he instigated, and in the bargain India is being exposed as a sham democracy.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar