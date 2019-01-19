Sindh ACE launches probe against illegal high-rises

KARACHI: The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is probing against over 10 illegal high-rises in Hyderabad whose owners were not allowed to build additional floors by the Sindh Building Control Authority.

Earlier approval was granted for construction of additional floors but following the Sindh High Court orders it was suspended. However, so far no practical action has been taken against the builders or their properties.

According to official documents accessed by The News, the Sindh Building Control Authority, Hyderabad region approved construction of some high-rises by influential builders and then allowed the builders to build additional four to six floors upon the same structure under a mysterious ‘amnesty for regularisation of existing buildings’.

Documents further revealed that the same ‘amnesty’ was declared illegal by the Sindh High Court and following the court order the SBCA Hyderabad authorities suspended approval of same buildings only on paper to save their skin from any possible action by the department or an investigating agency. The building owners also faced no action.

Due to this attitude of the SBCA authorities, the builders started booking further orders for construction of additional floors without showing the buyers the real picture.

In one particular case of a high-rise on Auto Bahn Road various misappropriations and illegalities could be found as first the building plan was approved in 2008 for construction of five floors and then the builder got second approval for construction of three additional floors in 2012 and another two in 2015. Thus a five-floor structure became a 10-floor building.

Architect Ali Nawaz told this reporter that issuing approval for construction of additional four to five floors upon the same building was a matter of corruption or violation of SBCA bylaws.

This act of the builder in connivance with the SBCA put the life of dozens of people in danger as the foundation and pillars [of the building] could only sustain the weight of initial approved floors.

Taking the cognizance of the issue the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment issued notices to the SBCA Hyderabad authorities and sought details of over 10 buildings, their approval, site plans and NOCs of Hyderabad Development Authority.

ACE inquiry officer Inspector Muhammad Uris Zardari, told this reporter that the inquiry initiated on the directions of higher authorities, was in an early stage and the SBCA Hyderabad authorities had been asked to provide complete record of the said buildings.

He said after viewing the record it seemed prima facie a fraud had been committed; however, the true picture would emerge after a thorough examination of documents and statements of persons and officials concerned.

This reporter tried to reach SBCA Regional Director Hyderabad through calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages but there was no response.