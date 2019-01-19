tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi’s adventurous youth often organise and take part in motorcycle racing which is conducted between midnight and dawn on the city’s busiest road Shahra-e-Faisal. For the sake of only a few thousand rupees, young motorcyclists put their lives in danger as they drive fast and recklessly, and perform dangerous stunts like one-wheeling. In such races, there are no rules. Participants are even allowed to kick their opponents’ motorcycles – this often results in horrible accidents – to win the prize money. The relevant authorities need to look into this matter at the earliest so that the lives of young people can be saved.
The authorities should place a complete ban on such unregulated competitions. Many participants are under the age of 18 which means that they may not have driving licenses. Having said that, I think that the authorities should engage these talented young people – some of the stunts are quite impressive and could be less dangerous if performed in a safe environment – in constructive activities and organise racing competitions under proper supervision.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
