Digital surveillance

The Sindh police authorities have formed a technical team which has started monitoring all digital platforms. It is being observed that some miscreants use social networking sites to promote the ideology of hatred. The Sindh police have taken a right step and other provinces should follow suit. Besides this, the authorities must keep a vigilant eye on those who propagate hatred in religious gatherings or in educational institutions.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
