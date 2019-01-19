close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 19, 2019

Digital surveillance

Newspost

January 19, 2019

The Sindh police authorities have formed a technical team which has started monitoring all digital platforms. It is being observed that some miscreants use social networking sites to promote the ideology of hatred. The Sindh police have taken a right step and other provinces should follow suit. Besides this, the authorities must keep a vigilant eye on those who propagate hatred in religious gatherings or in educational institutions.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost