close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 17, 2019

Blast hits US-led coalition patrol in Syria

World

A
Agencies
January 17, 2019

BEIRUT: A suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State group killed 16 people including a US servicemen Wednesday in the northern Syrian city of Manbij near the Turkish border, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and a militia source said two Americans were among the dead, but Reuters was unable to independently confirm the death toll. The coalition said in a tweet it was still gathering information. An Islamic State-affiliated web site, Amaq, said a suicide attacker with an explosive vest had targeted a foreign military patrol. “Suicide attacker Abu Yassin al-Shami wearing an explosive vest set off towards a patrol including members of the Crusader coalition and the PKK apostates near the Palace of Princes restaurant in the city of Manbij,” a statement posted on the group’s usual social media channels said. Witnesses described the “explosion hit near a restaurant, targeting the Americans, and there were some forces for the Manbij Military Council with them”. The Manbij Military Council militia has controlled the town since U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces took it from Islamic State in 2016. It is located near areas held by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and by anti-Assad fighters backed by Turkey.

One of the witnesses said there was a “heavy” presence of military aircraft over Manbij following the blast, which took place near a vegetable market. Photographs on a local Kurdish news site, which Reuters could not verify, showed two mutilated bodies, several other bodies lying on the ground with people gathered around them, damage to a building and vehicles, and blood smears on a wall.

US-backed SDF will help create north Syria safe zone: The Syrian Democratic Forces said on Wednesday it was ready to help create a safe zone mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump under “international guarantees” and without “foreign intervention” in north and east Syria.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World