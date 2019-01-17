ToU metering for residential, commercial consumers soon

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman of the K-Electric on Wednesday said that the utility has already implemented Time of Use (ToU) metering on industrial segment while ToU metering/billing on residential and commercial consumers will be implemented once the multiyear tariff 2017 is notified through the official Gazette in accordance with the law.

He said that K-Electric is a law-abiding, responsible corporate entity which ensures compliance with all respective guidelines prescribed by relevant authorities. The power utility follows due process in coordination with concerned authorities, ensuring prior notification and seeking permission wherever applicable on timeline and implementation of directives.