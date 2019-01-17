14 suspected criminals held

The paramilitary force on Wednesday arrested 14 suspects during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Rangers Sindh, soldiers arrested eight suspected criminals in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ferozeabad and Mehmoodabad for their involvement in robbery and street crime cases. They were identified as Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Rashid alias Shahroz, Muhammad Salman alias Munshi, Muhammad Ateeq, Ali Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Irfan alias Moota, Noman and Muhammad Irfan.

During raids in Gabol Town and Sir Syed Colony, Mian Baacha, Ghulam Ali alias Raees Maama, Abid Sharif and Gul Taaj were apprehended. They were said to be operating drug dens in their respective areas. Moreover, Mohammad Ibrahim and Fayyaz Khan were arrested in Boat Basin and Docks for their involvement in supplying narcotics.