close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 17, 2019

A serious disease

Newspost

January 17, 2019

The outbreak of dengue in Shikarpur calls for immediate action from the relevant authorities. Hospitals are packed with patients suffering from this serious disease. The government should take appropriate action to deal with the burgeoning crisis of cleanliness in the city.

Now, nearly half of the city is witnessing the rise of number of dengue fever cases. Many people do not have enough resources to seek treatment for this disease. It is the responsibility of the provincial government to offer free treatment for residents.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost