A serious disease

The outbreak of dengue in Shikarpur calls for immediate action from the relevant authorities. Hospitals are packed with patients suffering from this serious disease. The government should take appropriate action to deal with the burgeoning crisis of cleanliness in the city.

Now, nearly half of the city is witnessing the rise of number of dengue fever cases. Many people do not have enough resources to seek treatment for this disease. It is the responsibility of the provincial government to offer free treatment for residents.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur