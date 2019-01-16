close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Govt urged to pass law on child marriages

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The civil society organisations and human right activists have urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to table and pass the pending legislation of Child Marriage Restraint Amendment Bill, 2018 and raise the minimum age of marriage to 18 without any delay.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club, they said Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council, the top advisory body to the government, in a remarkable move has approved with the majority regulations for banning the marriage in Saudi Arabia under the age of 15 and proposed to increase the minimum age of marriage to 18 for girls and boys.

