Garcia in no hurry to be Ryder Cup captain

SINGAPORE: Ryder Cup star Sergio Garcia said Tuesday he is in no hurry to captain the European team despite his record playing success, stressing his focus is on defending the title in 2020.

Garcia, 39, was on dominant form as Europe beat the United States last year in France, and in the process became the cup’s all-time points leader, eclipsing Nick Faldo’s 21-year record.Speaking ahead of the start of the Singapore Open on Thursday where he is the defending champion, Garcia said the memory of the Ryder Cup victory was still fresh. France “was different, it was extremely, extremely special the way it came down to energy and the first tee, the way it was set up, the crowds, everything,” he told reporters.“The golf course was amazing and the weather was incredible. The way the team came together... it meant a lot to all of us and to Europe.”

Asked if he had ever aspired to captain Europe’s campaign, Garcia said the thought did cross his mind but stressed he was not pushing for that to happen “any time soon”.He said he still wanted to play on the European team for a few more Ryder Cups if possible, and would only think about becoming captain after that.The focus “is for all of us to keep playing well, to keep at it because in two years it’s going to be tough” defending the title on American soil, Garcia said.