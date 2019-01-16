Powerless Malir

There has been no supply of electricity in Siddique Village, Malir, Karachi for the last three days. The frequent power outages are causing a great deal of inconvenience and trouble to residents.

Children’s studies are getting affected as they are unable to study at night especially during their examinations. The authorities concerned must look into this matter immediately and ensure that there are no breakdowns in future.

Muzami Hussain

Karachi