Security reports sought from RPOs, commissioners

LAHORE: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Department Captain ® Fazeel Asghar has directed the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and Commissioners across the province to submit report regarding security and law and order in their regions on weekly basis for checking the growing crime rate in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here Monday to review security and law and order in Punjab at Civil Secretariat. In the meeting, Internal Security Additional Secretary Dr Saqib Ahmad Khan, Deputy Secretary Dr Ahsan Muneer Bhatti, Commissioner Lahore Division, SSP Ismail Kharak also attended the meeting while Commissioners and RPOs of other divisions in the province attended the meeting through a video link.

RPOs and Commissioners briefed the ACS Home Department about the security and law and order of their regions concerned.

On the occasion, ACS Home Department asked them to take strict action against the accused involved in firing in the air on the occasions of marriages. He said that all police officials must take immediate necessary measures to control street crimes in their respective areas.

He said that it was the foremost responsibility of the police officials to protect the lives and properties of the people in the province. He also directed that weekly meeting should be held to monitor and review the law and order in the province.