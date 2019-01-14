4,915 litre adulterated milk discarded

LAHORE: Following the directions of the DG Punjab Food Authority (PFA), food safety teams of the authority inspected as many as 1544 vans containing milk on entrance and exit points and discarded 4915 litres adulterated milk on the spot in different cities in the province.

According to available information, the food safety teams of the PFA during inspection tested 1,88,961 litres milk indifferent cities and after test, found 4915 litres milk adulterated with urea and other chemicals.

769 vans of milk in Lahore zone, 414 in Rawalpindi,273 in Multan and 88 in Muzzaffargarh were inspected. DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that adulterated milk was causing many diseases in adults and children. He said that teams of the PFA would continue action against adulteration in milk to ensure people could get pure and healthy food.