PPP says PML-N seeking support for by-election

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has approached Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for seeking its support for the PK-30 by-election. Tough competition is expected between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its arch rival PML-N next month. “The PML-N’s delegation visited us. They wanted us to withdraw our aspirant in support of their contender,” Mohammad Fareed, the general secretary of PPP, told reporters on Sunday. He said a delegation of PML-N, which was led by its aspirant in PK-30 Mazhar Ali Qasim, met PPP office-bearers in the presence of district president Malik Farooq and asked that PPP withdraw its contender, Chaudhry Abdul Aziz from the race. “We told them to re-visit us on January 15 so that we can contact our party leadership at the provincial and federal level,” said Mohammad Fareed.