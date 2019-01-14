close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

70 arrested for kite flying

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested 70 persons from various parts of the city on charges of kite flying on Sunday.

Police also recovered dozens of kites and spools of kite strings from the violators. Fifteen people were arrested from City division, 17 from Model Town division, eight from Iqbal Town division, two from Civil Line division, 15 from Sadar division and 13 were arrested from Cantt division.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 213 culprits, including 51 proclaimed offenders (POs). The PHP teams also recovered 1,955 litre liquor, 21,115 gram charas, 04kg bhang, two Kalashnikovs, five rifles, eight guns, 45 pistols and 315 bullets from the possession of the arrested criminals.

