Modern health facilities to public top priority: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provision of standardised and modern medical facilities to the public is his utmost priority.

He said that a roadmap had been designed for the development of the Health Department, so that modern medical facilities could be provided to the masses. The purpose of reforms in the health sector is to provide standardised, quality and modern medical facilities to the public. He expressed these views while meeting with various delegations here today. He said that all possible resources would be utilised for it and latest reforms would be introduced to improve the traditional healthcare system.

He said that timely access to modern medical facilities was the basic right of patients. He said that best, capable and professional workforce would be inducted in the health sector and result-oriented measures were being taken to improve health facilities and he himself was monitoring them.

Chohan: Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday. According to a handout, issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The CM appreciated the efforts of the provincial minister and steps he has taken for the promotion of real culture of Punjab. Chohan gave detailed briefing to CM about the performance of his department. The chief minister directed him to promote regional culture, music and theatre. Also directions were given to send for artistes from South Punjab abroad as cultural figures.

There was also a directive to adopt effective strategy and special policy in this regard. The chief minister instructed Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan to develop an effective strategy to promote cultural activities in the province.

Greetings: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated the newly elected President Asim Cheema and other office-bearers on their success in the elections of the Lahore District Bar Association.

In his message, he said the District Bar Association had always played an effective role in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and it was expected that the newly-elected leadership would utilise all energies for the welfare of the lawyers community and resolve their problems.

Tribute to Arfa Karim: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Arfa Karim was most intelligent and valuable daughter of Pakistan, who achieved a significant success in the field of information technology at a young age.

In his message on the seventh death anniversary of Arfa Karim, the youngest information technology expert, the CM said that with her God-gifted abilities, Arfa Karim had brought glory to Pakistan.